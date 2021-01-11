RVW Wealth LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,181.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,148.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

