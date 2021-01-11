RVW Wealth LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $65.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.