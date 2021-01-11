RVW Wealth LLC Buys 69,608 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,608 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for 3.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $22,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $26.54 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

