iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.4% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,205,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,364,000 after buying an additional 38,542 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

