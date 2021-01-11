Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. Algorand has a total market cap of $510.41 million and $247.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,994,315 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

