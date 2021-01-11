Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical also posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

AMEH opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

