Abyss Market Cap Hits $4.68 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Abyss has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $283,707.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss token can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 67.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00328640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.66 or 0.03865674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Abyss

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

