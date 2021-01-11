Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNG. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $64.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion.

In other news, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

