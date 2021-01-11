Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Mapletree Commercial Trust stock opened at $1.69 on Monday.

About Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

