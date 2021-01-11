Analysts Set Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Target Price at $48.00

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,597 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

PCVX opened at $26.21 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.