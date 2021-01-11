Brokerages Set National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Target Price at $30.25

Shares of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NGHC stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National General by 150.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National General in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of National General by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National General in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National General in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

