Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Receives C$51.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.60.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$49.00 price target on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) alerts:

In related news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.34, for a total value of C$110,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,838,668.90. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376 over the last three months.

TSE:ENB opened at C$42.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.83 billion and a PE ratio of 44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$57.32.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.