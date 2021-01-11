Brokerages Set Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Target Price at $129.00

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Temenos from $146.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $142.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06. Temenos has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

