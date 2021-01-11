StableXSwap Trading 145% Higher This Week (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One StableXSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $106,753.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 145% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,931.89 or 1.00310305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00016589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00046093 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,633,540 tokens. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

StableXSwap Token Trading

StableXSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

