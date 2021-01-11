BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BankUnited has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $38.76 on Monday. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.