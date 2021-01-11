Brokerages Set Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Target Price at $6.50

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.94 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

