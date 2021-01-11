Analysts Set Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Price Target at $9.50

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SONA. BidaskClub raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of SONA opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 107,955 shares of company stock worth $1,243,476. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the second quarter worth $97,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

