XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $53.76 Average Price Target from Analysts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

