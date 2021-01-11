Analysts Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.18). PolarityTE reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTE. Zacks Investment Research cut PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.55.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $31,652.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 49,546 shares of company stock worth $47,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 89,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,624 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTE stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

