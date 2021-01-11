Reserve Rights Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $357.90 million and approximately $240.65 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00067061 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00062180 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,659.01 or 0.88047142 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

