Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $40.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 240,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

