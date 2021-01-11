Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $12.70 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.