Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $12.70 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
