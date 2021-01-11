Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) to Issue $0.63 Semi-Annual Dividend

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.628 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Iberdrola stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar thermal, photovoltaic, biomass, etc. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and distribution of gas.

