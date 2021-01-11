STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $40.09 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.