Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

KSS stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

