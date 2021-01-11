NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NIO. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.84.

NYSE NIO opened at $58.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 2.88. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,585,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,680,000 after buying an additional 1,093,756 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $101,856,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at about $84,880,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIO by 35.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after buying an additional 658,796 shares in the last quarter.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

