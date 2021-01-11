Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.53.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $109.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 153,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after acquiring an additional 113,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

