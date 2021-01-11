Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Neutral

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of AJG opened at $120.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

