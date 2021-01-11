Mizuho Lowers Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Neutral

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $745,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

