MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MXL. BidaskClub cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

NYSE MXL opened at $37.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $334,392.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,687.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock worth $2,549,357. Corporate insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 421.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 888,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

