BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $163,436.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.25 or 0.00328799 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,346.99 or 0.03876341 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.