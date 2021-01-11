Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,543.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 38.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Jarvis+ token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $195,896.37 and approximately $28,543.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

