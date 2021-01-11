FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0052 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $200.86 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

