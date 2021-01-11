Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Virgin Galactic posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on SPCE. 140166 began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In related news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after buying an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after buying an additional 917,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $15,827,000.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $25.22 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

