Loom Network Price Up 72.5% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and approximately $46.63 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.