RChain (REV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $293,124.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, RChain has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. RChain has a market cap of $9.57 million and $293,124.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

