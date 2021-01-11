Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of C opened at $65.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

