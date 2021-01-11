Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.31. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

