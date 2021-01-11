Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRMW. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $4,509,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 357,903 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

