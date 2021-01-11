Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Outperform”

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

Shares of WBA opened at $45.21 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

