Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

UPST stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106.

