WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WETF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.60 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

