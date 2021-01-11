PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.337-1.337 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60 EPS.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $162.40.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.19.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.