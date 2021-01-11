Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Anyswap has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,750,876 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

