WazirX (WRX) Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. WazirX has a total market cap of $19.55 million and $4.39 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

WazirX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

