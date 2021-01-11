DSLA Protocol Price Down 12% Over Last Week (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 11th. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $322,376.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DSLA Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00328093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.87 or 0.03875214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (CRYPTO:DSLA) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,226,597,545 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol Token Trading

DSLA Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DSLA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DSLA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.