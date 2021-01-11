PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
