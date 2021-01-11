PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.