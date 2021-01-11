Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $210.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $154.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.38.

NYSE STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after buying an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,565,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,626,000 after buying an additional 115,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

