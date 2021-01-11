GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.19.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.