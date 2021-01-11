GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

