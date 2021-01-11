Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boqii’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on BQ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boqii in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BQ opened at $5.59 on Monday. Boqii has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned 0.22% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

